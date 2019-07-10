Comparison of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.