Comparison of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.63 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OFS Credit Company Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.45% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.