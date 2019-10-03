Comparison of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OFS Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.75% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.