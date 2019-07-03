Comparison of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.74 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.22 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

OFS Credit Company Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s potential upside is 28.42% and its consensus price target is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.