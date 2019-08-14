Comparison of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.80 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.56 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.