Comparison of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Since OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.88
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 0.46%. Insiders held roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 2 of the 3 factors.
