Comparison of OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.37 N/A 0.74 16.78 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.94 N/A 0.70 21.49

Demonstrates OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to OFS Capital Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. OFS Capital Corporation is presently more affordable than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 24.55% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.