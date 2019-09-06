Comparison of OFG Bancorp (OFG) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

We will be contrasting the differences between OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Money Center Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp 21 3.01 N/A 1.72 13.13 Great Western Bancorp Inc. 33 3.89 N/A 3.06 11.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OFG Bancorp and Great Western Bancorp Inc. Great Western Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OFG Bancorp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. OFG Bancorp is presently more expensive than Great Western Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 0.00% 8.5% 1.1% Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.63 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of OFG Bancorp shares and 0% of Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of OFG Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, 0.41% are Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFG Bancorp -0.04% -5.71% 13.89% 15.99% 37.57% 37.48% Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -5.35% -2.79% -4.17% -19.53% 8.22%

For the past year OFG Bancorp has stronger performance than Great Western Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors OFG Bancorp.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.