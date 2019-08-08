Comparison of OFG Bancorp (OFG) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM). The two are both Money Center Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp 21 3.03 N/A 1.72 13.13 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 81 0.00 N/A 8.63 9.12

Table 1 demonstrates OFG Bancorp and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OFG Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. OFG Bancorp is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OFG Bancorp and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 0.00% 8.5% 1.1% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0.00% 15.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.55 beta indicates that OFG Bancorp is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.8% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are OFG Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFG Bancorp -0.04% -5.71% 13.89% 15.99% 37.57% 37.48% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -0.39% -0.32% -6.36% -7.08% -13.57% 5.54%

For the past year OFG Bancorp has stronger performance than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.