Comparison of Office Depot Inc. (ODP) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI)

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot Inc. 2 0.06 N/A 0.13 15.81 Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30

Table 1 highlights Office Depot Inc. and Jumei International Holding Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Jumei International Holding Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Office Depot Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Office Depot Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jumei International Holding Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1% Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Office Depot Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Jumei International Holding Limited’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Office Depot Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Jumei International Holding Limited has 2.4 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jumei International Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Office Depot Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Office Depot Inc. and Jumei International Holding Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Office Depot Inc. is $4.25, with potential upside of 242.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.8% of Office Depot Inc. shares and 11.2% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares. Office Depot Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93% Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04%

For the past year Office Depot Inc. has -20.93% weaker performance while Jumei International Holding Limited has 24.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Office Depot Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Jumei International Holding Limited.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.