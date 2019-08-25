Comparison of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.05 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 44.62% and its average price target is $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 89% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.