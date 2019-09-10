Comparison of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -67.39% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.