Comparison of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

This is a contrast between Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a -67.04% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.