Comparison of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 0.00 31.32M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2,039,859,320.05% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 while its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -61.23% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 40.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.