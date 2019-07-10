Comparison of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 117.14 N/A -1.57 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.88% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with consensus price target of $13.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.6% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.