Comparison of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 99.28 N/A -1.58 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 27.22 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 197.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.4. On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 61.36% and its average target price is $203.56. The results provided earlier shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. appears more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has weaker performance than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.