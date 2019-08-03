Comparison of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.39 N/A -1.58 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.4, and a 178.01% upside potential. On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 76.68% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 58.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.