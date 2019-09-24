Comparison of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

As Biotechnology companies, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 89.37 N/A -1.58 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.16 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 121.67% at a $9 average price target. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 70.56% and its average price target is $116. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.