Comparison of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

We will be comparing the differences between Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 92.01 N/A -1.58 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average target price is $13.4, while its potential upside is 220.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.