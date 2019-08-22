Comparison of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.27 N/A 0.28 81.97 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.28 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than OFS Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 55.28%. On the other hand, OFS Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 5.73% and its average price target is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. looks more robust than OFS Capital Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 24.08% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats OFS Capital Corporation.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.