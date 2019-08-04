Comparison of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

As Asset Management businesses, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.34 N/A 0.28 81.97 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.00 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s upside potential is 48.37% at a $35 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.5% and 29.86%. Insiders held 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.