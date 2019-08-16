Comparison of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

Since Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.23 N/A 0.28 81.97 Altaba Inc. 71 109.01 N/A -15.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 58.08%. On the other hand, Altaba Inc.’s potential upside is 11.70% and its average target price is $78. The results provided earlier shows that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. appears more favorable than Altaba Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 73.03% respectively. Insiders held 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Altaba Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.