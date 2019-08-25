Comparison of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.13 N/A 0.28 81.97 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.73 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is presently more expensive than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 65.48% for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. with consensus target price of $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.