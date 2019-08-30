Comparison of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)

We will be comparing the differences between OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 3.77 N/A 1.75 13.91 Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.26 N/A 1.66 12.29

In table 1 we can see OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Flushing Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flushing Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. OceanFirst Financial Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1% Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that OceanFirst Financial Corp. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Flushing Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Flushing Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Flushing Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 20.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Flushing Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.3% and 79.3% respectively. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4% Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. had bullish trend while Flushing Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Flushing Financial Corporation.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.