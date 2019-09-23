Comparison of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 4.18 N/A 1.75 13.91 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.16 N/A 1.21 10.07

Table 1 demonstrates OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Central Federal Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Central Federal Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. OceanFirst Financial Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Central Federal Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Central Federal Corporation’s 0.54 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Central Federal Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Central Federal Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.60% for OceanFirst Financial Corp. with consensus price target of $25.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.3% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares and 24.2% of Central Federal Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 15.7% are Central Federal Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4% Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. was more bullish than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Central Federal Corporation.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.