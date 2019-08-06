Comparison of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.70 N/A -1.84 0.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oceaneering International Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -7.3% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Risk and Volatility

Oceaneering International Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s beta is -0.74 which is 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oceaneering International Inc. Its rival Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Oceaneering International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oceaneering International Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oceaneering International Inc.’s upside potential is 31.48% at a $17.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oceaneering International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 53.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99%

For the past year Oceaneering International Inc. has 27.69% stronger performance while Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -19.99% weaker performance.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.