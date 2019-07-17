Comparison of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Both Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.90 N/A -1.82 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 5 0.26 N/A -3.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -6.5% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -33.5% -20.5%

Risk and Volatility

Oceaneering International Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.07. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oceaneering International Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oceaneering International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oceaneering International Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Oceaneering International Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.75, while its potential downside is -2.31%. On the other hand, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 143.93% and its consensus target price is $6.33. The data provided earlier shows that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.5% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oceaneering International Inc. -1.14% 14.55% 23.74% 3.46% -17.9% 58.1% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. -5.58% 1.88% -14.67% -32.63% -62.17% 30.99%

For the past year Oceaneering International Inc. was more bullish than Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Summary

Oceaneering International Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.