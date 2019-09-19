Comparison of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

Both Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International Inc. 16 0.71 N/A -1.84 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 55 3.14 N/A 2.02 24.81

Table 1 highlights Oceaneering International Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oceaneering International Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -7.3% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Volatility & Risk

Oceaneering International Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Core Laboratories N.V. on the other hand, has 1.89 beta which makes it 89.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oceaneering International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Core Laboratories N.V. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Oceaneering International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oceaneering International Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 2 1 2.33

$14 is Oceaneering International Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -3.18%. On the other hand, Core Laboratories N.V.’s potential upside is 24.78% and its average target price is $61.33. The results provided earlier shows that Core Laboratories N.V. appears more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oceaneering International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year Oceaneering International Inc. had bullish trend while Core Laboratories N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats Oceaneering International Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.