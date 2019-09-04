Comparison of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 14.61 N/A -11.56 0.00 Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.94 N/A 0.68 24.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3% Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 200.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3 beta. Milacron Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Milacron Holdings Corp. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74% Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -75.74% weaker performance while Milacron Holdings Corp. has 41.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Milacron Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.