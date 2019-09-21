Comparison of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Both Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 54 2.22 N/A 5.27 9.74 Devon Energy Corporation 28 1.08 N/A 1.16 23.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Volatility & Risk

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Devon Energy Corporation has beta of 2.26 which is 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Devon Energy Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Devon Energy Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 2 2.22 Devon Energy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential is 22.91% at a $56.17 average price target. Competitively Devon Energy Corporation has an average price target of $35.5, with potential upside of 35.96%. The data provided earlier shows that Devon Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Devon Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.