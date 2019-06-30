Comparison of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 61 2.08 N/A 5.27 10.29 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 55 2.72 N/A 1.14 64.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is currently more affordable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 38.23% and an $69.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s average price target is $66.83, while its potential downside is -5.29%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Occidental Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.5% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -9.9% -14.38% -17.62% -26.24% -36.09% -11.62% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.