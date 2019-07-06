Comparison of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

This is a contrast between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 32063.27 N/A -1.92 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates ObsEva SA and Teligent Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders are 14.47%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.