Comparison of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Since ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 28639.05 N/A -1.97 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 572.20 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ObsEva SA and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ObsEva SA and Orchard Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 110.53% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than ObsEva SA

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats ObsEva SA on 7 of the 8 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.