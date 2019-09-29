Comparison of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 1.84M -13.27 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 17.80M -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 84,156,604.46% 0% 0% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 691,933,916.42% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Motus GI Holdings Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -26.11% and an $1.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year Motus GI Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.