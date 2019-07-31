Comparison of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Both Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 11 2.81 N/A -2.02 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 24 8.46 N/A 0.52 44.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -202.8% -106.6% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 10.7%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival IRadimed Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 8.6 respectively. IRadimed Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and IRadimed Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is $2.42, with potential downside of -57.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and IRadimed Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 23.9%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, IRadimed Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -20.14% -18% -75.83% -76.92% -83.72% -77.82% IRadimed Corporation -2.58% -16.65% -15.15% -6.11% 24.37% -5.68%

For the past year Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IRadimed Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors IRadimed Corporation beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.