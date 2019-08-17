Comparison of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 10 2.02 N/A -13.27 0.00 FONAR Corporation 22 1.71 N/A 2.82 8.69

In table 1 we can see Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and FONAR Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and FONAR Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival FONAR Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 6.8 respectively. FONAR Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and FONAR Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The potential is 0.00% for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $2.42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.8% of FONAR Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 11% are Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.07% of FONAR Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88% FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25%

For the past year Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has -74.88% weaker performance while FONAR Corporation has 21.25% stronger performance.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.