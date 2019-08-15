Comparison of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Both Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.41 N/A -0.48 0.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.39 N/A 0.29 7.61

Demonstrates Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.01. From a competition point of view, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 2.09 beta which is 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s upside potential is 186.55% at a $8.31 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 13.2% respectively. 1.3% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Pacific Coast Oil Trust has 34.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.