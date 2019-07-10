Comparison of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

This is a contrast between Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.40 N/A 2.88 7.24 MV Oil Trust 8 5.12 N/A 1.42 5.99

Table 1 demonstrates Oasis Midstream Partners LP and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MV Oil Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oasis Midstream Partners LP. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oasis Midstream Partners LP and MV Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors at 39.3% and 10% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, 25% are MV Oil Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% MV Oil Trust 1.92% -0.47% 13.62% -4.92% -2.96% 21.57%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than MV Oil Trust

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 10 of the 10 factors MV Oil Trust.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.