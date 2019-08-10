Comparison of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.92 N/A 2.88 7.59 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 61 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

$28 is Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 63.08%. On the other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s potential downside is -8.16% and its consensus target price is $66.83. Based on the results delivered earlier, Oasis Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 46.22%. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 12 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.