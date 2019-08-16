Comparison of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.86
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.43
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.