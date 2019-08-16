Comparison of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.86 N/A 0.36 23.06 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.43 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.