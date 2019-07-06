Comparison of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

As Asset Management companies, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.97 N/A 0.36 23.57 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.81 N/A 7.69 13.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s potential downside is -8.76% and its average target price is $100.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.