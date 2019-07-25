Comparison of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

This is a contrast between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.24 N/A 2.88 17.13 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.44 N/A 0.50 13.49

Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Prospect Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Prospect Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Prospect Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, with potential downside of -9.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Prospect Capital Corporation

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 11 of the 10 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.