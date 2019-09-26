Comparison of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 5.79 N/A 3.01 16.82 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Jupai Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jupai Holdings Limited’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 27.45% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.