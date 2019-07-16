Comparison of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

We will be comparing the differences between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.21 N/A 2.88 17.13 Cohen & Steers Inc. 45 6.52 N/A 2.50 20.24

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2%

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Capital Group LLC is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s downside potential is -8.51% at a $46 consensus price target. Cohen & Steers Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a -31.58% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Oaktree Capital Group LLC appears more favorable than Cohen & Steers Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 45.6% respectively. About 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC was less bullish than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.