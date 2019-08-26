Comparison of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 671.58 N/A -0.17 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.52 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and XOMA Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and XOMA Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 51.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders owned 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.