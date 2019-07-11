Comparison of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

As Biotechnology companies, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 667.75 N/A -0.18 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 9.08 N/A -2.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Risk and Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.97 beta. NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, which is potential -0.85% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 80.6%. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.