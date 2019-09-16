Comparison of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

We will be comparing the differences between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1200.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.