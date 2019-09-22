Comparison of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Since Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Advaxis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.79. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand, has 3.14 beta which makes it 214.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Advaxis Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.