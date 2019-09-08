Comparison of NVR Inc. (NVR) and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

We are comparing NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR Inc. 3,199 1.82 N/A 207.65 16.11 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 20 0.55 N/A 1.88 12.00

Table 1 demonstrates NVR Inc. and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NVR Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. NVR Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NVR Inc. and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR Inc. 0.00% 45.6% 25.3% Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NVR Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NVR Inc. and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

NVR Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.24% and an $3495 average target price. On the other hand, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s potential downside is -2.39% and its average target price is $23.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation looks more robust than NVR Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NVR Inc. and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.6% and 0%. NVR Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Competitively, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVR Inc. -1.12% -0.7% 5.05% 26.2% 23.37% 37.22% Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 3.87% 6.88% 9.16% 21.27% 16.99% 41.64%

For the past year NVR Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors NVR Inc. beats Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and upscale buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers through its mortgage banking operations; provides title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.