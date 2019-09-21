Comparison of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA Corporation 167 10.33 N/A 4.69 36.01 VivoPower International PLC 1 0.34 N/A -0.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see NVIDIA Corporation and VivoPower International PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA Corporation 0.00% 35.3% 24.4% VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NVIDIA Corporation and VivoPower International PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA Corporation 1 3 7 2.64 VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00

NVIDIA Corporation’s average target price is $181, while its potential upside is 4.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of NVIDIA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of VivoPower International PLC are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of NVIDIA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 81.31% of VivoPower International PLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVIDIA Corporation -5.56% 1.53% -6.51% 22.8% -30.89% 26.38% VivoPower International PLC -2.94% -11.51% -10.22% 22.01% -19.61% 90.7%

For the past year NVIDIA Corporation was less bullish than VivoPower International PLC.

Summary

NVIDIA Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors VivoPower International PLC.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that integrate a computer onto a single chip under the Tegra brand name; DRIVE automotive computers, which offer self-driving capabilities; and tablet and portable devices for mobile gaming and TV streaming under the SHIELD name. The companyÂ’s products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, motherboard manufacturers, add-in board manufacturers, and retailers/distributors. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.